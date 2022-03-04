DUBAI- The Tunisian Government has awarded AMEA Power a Concession Agreement and a Power Purchase Agreement for a 100MW solar project in Kairouan, worth US$100 million (AED368 million).

Najla Bouden Romdhane, Head of Government of Tunisia; Neila Nouira Genji, Minister of Industry, Mines and Energy; Hussain Al Nowais, Chairman of AMEA Power, and other dignitaries attended the ceremony, which took place at the government headquarters in Al Qasba.

In December 2019, a consortium formed by AMEA Power and TBEA Xinjiang New Energy Co., Ltd. was awarded the 100MW solar power plant located in Kairouan in Tunisia. This project was part of the first round of solar projects under the concession regime, launched through an international tender programme by the Ministry of Industry and SMEs in Tunisia in 2018, and is aligned with the government's 2030 New Energy Vision.

The solar power plant construction is expected to begin by the end of this year.

The project has a planned production of nearly 223,171 MWh of power per year, saving more than 113,525 metric tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Following the ceremony, Al Nowais commented, "This is a great milestone for both Tunisia and AMEA Power. Through the government's 2030 New Energy Vision, Tunisia aims to increase the share of renewables in its energy mix to 30 percent by 2030, corresponding to an additional installed capacity of approximately 4GW.

"AMEA Power is proud to support Tunisia in achieving this grand vision and contribute to reducing the country's carbon footprint. AMEA Power continues to grow, and today we are proud to be present in 15 countries, with a total capacity of about 2,000MW of renewable energy projects in operation, under construction and in development."