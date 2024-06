Siemens Energy received an order from Saudi Arabia for 25 years for two power plants, with a total value of $1.5 billion, the German turbine and generator maker said on Monday.

Taiba 2 and Qassim 2, two of the world's largest and efficient combined-cycle power plants, will be initially connected to the grid in simple cycle mode in 2026 and will be permanently operated as a combined cycle power plant one year later, it added.

(Reporting by Ozan Ergenay, editing by Miranda Murray)