Egypt - Technology major Siemens and Egypt’s Petrojet will jointly execute projects of common interest and identify future cooperation opportunities within the Egyptian petroleum, infrastructure, utilities and water sectors.

To realise this, Siemens Egypt and Petrojet have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to consider potential business opportunities within the framework of the Ministry of Petroleum’s strategy to digitise the petroleum sector and in line with Egypt’s Vision 2030.

As per the MoU both parties will jointly use their resources and expertise to address the varied needs of Egypt’s vital sectors.

State-of-the-art solutions

Siemens will offer state-of-the-art smart and innovative, digitalisation, automation and energy management solutions along with its proven technical training programmes on low voltage power distribution, motor protection, and control products and digital solutions.

As one of the largest national contractors contributing to Egypt’s oil, gas, chemical and petrochemical industries, in addition to infrastructure projects, Petrojet will offer resources, equipment and facilities in order to execute projects that enhance the petroleum sector’s capacities.

“Together with Petrojet, Siemens will support the Ministry of Petroleum’s vision to digitalise and enhance the capabilities of the Egyptian petroleum, infrastructure, utilities, and water sectors with our strong portfolio and world-class smart solutions focused on digitalisation, automation and energy management,” said Mostafa El-Bagoury, Siemens Egypt CEO.

Rapidly evolving technologies

“In today’s rapidly evolving technologies, our mission is to contribute to accelerating the process of digital transformation to support Egypt’s development plans in the era of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.”

Eng Waleed Lotfy, CEO and Managing Director of Petrojet, said: “As the national construction and fabrication arm of the Egyptian petroleum sector, we are pleased to partner with Siemens, one of the world’s leading technology giants. With this fruitful partnership, we will jointly seek promising business opportunities to execute projects with the latest technologies to meet the needs of the sector in line with the strategic plan of the sector and Egypt’s Vision 2030.”

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).