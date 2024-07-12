The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (Sewa) is actively implementing its gas supply project in the residential areas across Dibba Al-Hisn city.

This comprehensive initiative involves establishing a storage facility for natural gas, distributing it through an 84-km pipeline across four phases, and installing internal connections for residential homes. With an estimated cost of AED 31 million, the project aims to benefit around 17,000 residents, reported Wam.

Engineer Ibrahim Al Balghouni, Director of the Natural Gas Department, said nearly 10% of the power connections have been completed, with initial phases set to serve specific neighbourhoods by year-end, adhering to a carefully planned schedule.

The Sewa maintains rigorous standards for network installations, ensuring competitive pricing and prioritising community welfare through sustainable infrastructure development, he added.

