SHARJAH - Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has concluded the extension project of a crucial main pipeline with a diameter of 800mm, aimed at transporting water from Al Zubair Station to Al Shanouf Suburb.

This significant endeavour, initiated in mid-July 2022, utilised environmentally friendly materials to ensure water quality, while effectively catering to the growing demand for freshwater in the region. The new pipeline is poised to provide residents in the areas of Mahdub, Hadibah, and the new sections of Al Shanouf Suburb with a sustainable supply of fresh and pure water, thereby bolstering the efficiency of the existing network.

Faisal Al Sarkal, Director of the Water Department at SEWA, said that the project follows the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to provide essential services to newly developed areas following the most stringent standards.

Al Sarkal highlighted the successful completion of all stages of the strategic water transportation pipeline, including excavation, pipe installation, control valve chambers, protection, and maintenance of surrounding roads.

The implementation employed carbon steel pipes coated with safe and sanitary epoxy in adherence to the latest international standards governing the freshwater distribution and transportation systems. Rigorous water pressure tests have been carried out, confirming the pipeline's readiness for operation.

With a length exceeding 6 km and an 800mm diameter, the project's total cost amounts to approximately AED15.5 million.