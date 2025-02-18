The Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) has completed 72 percent of the natural gas network project in the Umm Funin area. The project spans 38 kilometres and will benefit 603 consumers, with a total investment of AED4 million.

Ibrahim Al Balgouni, who oversees the Natural Gas Department at SEWA, highlighted the importance of having a reliable natural gas system in Sharjah. This network is part of the Emirate's commitment to building a strong infrastructure that supports ongoing growth and development.

The project is already proving successful, and the authority is dedicated to expanding access to natural gas as a cleaner and more convenient alternative to traditional gas cylinders. Natural gas is not only easy to use and available all day long, but it also offers environmental benefits.

He added that the authority ensures the highest safety and quality standards during the network installation.

The plan is to eventually provide natural gas services to all areas within Sharjah. To achieve this, the authority is conducting studies to set up more gas stations and extend the network throughout the city. These stations are designed to handle future growth in natural gas usage, ensuring the community's needs are effectively met.