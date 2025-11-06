Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly inaugurated the expansion of a regional factory of Schneider Electric in Badr City to scale investments in the Egyptian industrial sector, according to a statement.

Madbouly hailed the advanced solutions and high-quality national products offered by the company, which contribute to supporting the comprehensive digital transformation of the energy sector.

The project also boosts grid efficiency and ensures the continuity of electricity supply, while strengthening Egypt's position as a regional energy hub.

Established in 2009, the facility spans 44,581 square meters in a state-of-the-art building developed as per international standards.

The minister highlighted that the factory's annual production capacity stands at 6,000 medium-voltage units and 5,000 low-voltage units.

Having been operating in Egypt for 37 years, Schneider Electric's total investments reached approximately €320 million. The new production line for electrical panels was added in 2020 for €10 million.

In 2023, the company pumped an investment of €8 million to expand its factory in Badr City, which covered an area of 10,000 square meters.

The expansion aimed to produce low- and medium-voltage switchgear and ring main units (RMUs). This is in addition to expanding the production capacity by nearly 30%, as well as localizing the industry and fostering the export base to regional and global markets.

Meanwhile, the director of the Schneider Electric plant in Badr City explained that the percentage of locally sourced components in the facility’s products hiked from 55% in 2021 to 81% in 2024, with a plan to reach 85% local content in manufacturing.

The factory allocated 50% of its production for export to more than 35 countries worldwide.

As for Schneider Electric's major projects in Egypt, the company backed the state's plan for digital transformation in the energy sector, with total investments of EGP 4.6 billion for the first phase and EGP 5 billion for the second phase.

