Riyadh - In the presence of HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Minister of Energy, Chairman of the Supervisory Committee of the Oil Sustainability Program (OSP), and H.E. Ahmed AlKhateeb, Minister of Tourism, Secretary General of the Board of Directors of Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA), the Oil Sustainability Program (OSP) signed an MoU with Diriyah Gate Development Authority to promote collaboration in using sustainable polymer materials in the latter’s projects, provide the required technical and logistic support, and collaborate with relevant entities in this field.



The MoU was signed by Eng. Mohammad Hitham AlTayyar, Program Director of OSP, and Mr. Jerry Inzerillo, Chief Executive Officer of Diriyah Gate Development Authority.



This MoU reflects the interdependence and integration of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, given that OSP and DGDA are outcomes of this vision. The OSP aims to sustain and grow demand on hydrocarbons, whether as a competitive energy source or raw materials used to produce various important products, while maintaining the highest levels of economic and environmental efficiency. Meanwhile, the DGDA is carrying out projects that rely on sustainability principles and environment protection.



It is noteworthy that this MoU aims at building a strategic cooperation between the OSP and DGDA on hydrocarbon-based materials. This includes identifying opportunities that would improve the construction and operation processes in DGDA’s projects and developing plans to assess and implement these opportunities, as well as to develop awareness strategies to highlight common goals. The cooperation also includes providing the required technical information and support for materials evaluation, coordinating between manufacturers, suppliers and relevant entities, and providing the required support when implementing these opportunities.



The Oil Sustainability Program (OSP) was launched in 2020 with the participation of multiple government agencies, research institutions and companies. It works on maximizing the added value of hydrocarbons through developing innovative hydrocarbon-based materials, promoting new and sustainable uses for these materials, such as using polymer-based materials. Furthermore, it supports the localization of the associated supply chain in the Kingdom and explores opportunities to maximize the use of raw materials that use Saudi oil as part of the feedstock value chain both regionally and globally.



Within the framework of the ambitious Saudi Vision 2030, the Diriyah Gate Development Authority (DGDA) was established in 2017 to preserve the history of Diriyah, celebrate its community and develop At-Turaif historic district, which is listed among UNESCO World Heritage sites, to be one of the world’s largest gathering places and a center for Saudi culture and heritage.



The DGDA works on designing, restoring and renovating Diriyah through several ambitious projects, while applying the traditional Najdi architecture principles, for which the cities and villages of the Kingdom’s central region have been known for centuries. Besides focusing on cultural experiences, Diriyah will be providing special services in different areas such as entertainment, education, shopping, dining, hospitality, and residential and work spaces.