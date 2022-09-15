Saudi Arabia - Global automation technology and software leader Emerson and Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC), a Saudi Government Corporation, have signed a memorandum of understanding in which both parties have agreed to explore opportunities to achieve SWCC's operational, enterprise and sustainability goals using Emerson’s expertise in sensing, software, analytics and data management.

The strategic collaboration between both companies paves the way to kickstart SWCC’s digital transformation journey while also supporting its sustainability and decarbonization initiatives through the deployment of energy management systems, predictive emissions monitoring systems and IIoT-capable sensors to provide real time data from the field.

In addition to serving as a technology, software and services provider, Emerson will collaborate with SWCC on innovation, research and development of emerging technologies that will inspire new solutions for both companies, as well as opportunities for sustainable industry-wide growth.

“Emerson has always been an advocate of using digital transformation to accelerate sustainability and decarbonization initiatives,” said Vidya Ramnath, President at Emerson for the Middle East and Africa region. “We are well equipped with the experience and expertise to provide for the successful development and deployment of SWCC’s digital transformation strategy, as evidenced by our work in other projects of the same nature.”

“The memorandum of understanding marks an important milestone in our digitalization journey. Collaboration with strategic partners such as Emerson will enhance learning and accelerate adoption of digital technologies that support our overall business objectives.” Majed Alammar, Deputy Governor of Information Technology at Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) explained.

“As we proceed with this agreement, we are also very conscious of how this can contribute to achieving the targets of the Saudi Vision 2030 economic blueprint for the Kingdom’s industrial sector. We will approach this by exploring ways of cooperation in building SWCC’s digital transformation roadmap through a variety of solutions such as machine learning and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and IIoT technologies, and smart wireless applications, just to name a few,” Ramnath said.

