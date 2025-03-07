Saudi Arabia - Maire, a leading technology and engineering group, has announced that its key unit Nextchem has been awarded a three-year contract by Satorp - a joint venture between Saudi oil giant Aramco and French group TotalEnergies - to provide engineering and technology services related to the the sulphur recovery complex at its refinery in Jubail.

As per the deal, Nextchem Tech will provide process and engineering advisory services to enhance performance, support operational troubleshooting, and improve energy efficiency and the carbon footprint of the three units (Sulfur Recovery Unit, Amine Regeneration Unit and Sour Water Stripper) which compose the Sulphur Recovery Complex.

The services will also include recommendations for capital investment opportunities, design enhancements, and technology improvements.

This award reinforces Nextchem’s position as reliable technology and process leader, recognized for its expertise and commitment to continuous R&D and innovation.

On the contract win, Maire CEO Alessandro Bernini said: "This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our ongoing efforts to drive sustainability and efficiency in the refining industry."

"This agreement not only strengthens our relationship with Satorp, after Tecnimont’s multibillion-dollar petrochemical expansion project awarded in June 2023 – so called Amiral project –, but also underscores our commitment to delivering cutting-edge engineering and technology solutions that reduce environmental impact," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).