Riyadh – Rawasi Albina Investment Company has won a project award with Saudi Electricity Company on 11 December 2023, according to a bourse filing.

The total value of the project stands at SAR 22.98 million, including the value-added tax (VAT).

Meanwhile, Rawasi Albina will be responsible for the design, engineering, procurement, supply, and delivery of all equipment and materials to the work site for SEC project.

The investment company will also provide construction, installment, testing, commissioning, and putting into service the following reinforcement of New Zallum Village 33/13.8 kilovolt (KV).

In 2023, Rawasi Albina announced major appointments to its board of directors; the Chairman and later it named the Vice Chairman and the Managing Director.

Meanwhile, SEC generated a net profit after Zakat and tax worth SAR 10.34 billion during the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

