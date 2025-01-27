RIYADH — The Saudi Electricity Regulatory Authority (SERA) has announced the full restoration of electricity service to all consumers affected by the outage that occurred at 16:01 on Saturday in the southern regions.



The SERA Board of Directors instructed the Board of Directors of the Saudi Electricity Company to conduct an internal investigation into the incident to determine the root causes behind this outage and submit the findings to SERA.



Furthermore, SERA Board emphasized that SERA will also conduct an independent and comprehensive investigation to identify the technical and operational causes that led to the power outage, ensuring transparency and gaining insights to improve the efficiency of the electricity network and reduce the likelihood of similar incidents in the future.



The SERA Board reaffirmed that its efforts are a key part of its responsibility in overseeing the performance of the electricity sector to deliver high-quality and reliable electricity service throughout the Kingdom.



The southern regions of Jazan, Asir and Najran were bit by a sudden power outage on Saturday. The Saudi Electricity Company (SEC) stated that the outage was caused by the sudden shutdown of power stations in those areas.

The company confirmed that it had quickly activated emergency plans, with its technical teams working around the clock to gradually restore service to the affected areas.

The SEC also confirmed its commitment to the highest standards of efficiency and safety to ensure the return of electricity as soon as possible.



The company apologized to subscribers for this sudden outage, expressing its appreciation for their patience and understanding. The SEC confirmed that it would continue updating the public about developments and stages of service restoration through its official channels.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).