Assystem, one of the world's leading independent nuclear engineering companies, said its key unit - Assystem Radicon - has been signed up by Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC) as its partner for conducting pre-development studies for renewable energy parks in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This collaboration comes under a three-year Framework Consultancy Agreement – Technical IPP predevelopment service, said Assystem in a LinkedIn notification.

As per the deal, Assystem Radicon will be responsible for certifying that the quality of work conforms to the specifications, norms, standards and drawings as per Saudi Aramco requirements.

A major global player in the nuclear engineering sector, Assystem has been supporting Saudi Arabia’s switch to low-carbon energy and infrastructure through its Radicon subsidiary.

Radicon, which started out in Saudi Arabia 30 years ago as a local engineering company, now has offices in Riyadh, Al Khobar and Yanbu cities.

This is Assystem Radicon's second contract win from SPPC as it had clinched a project management and construction supervision services contract for the Taiba and Qassim power plant gas pipeline project.

In June this year, the Saudi Ministry of Energy had launched the Geographic Survey Project for Renewable Energy sites in the Kingdom. Under this plan, it will install 1,200 stations for measuring solar and wind energy across all regions of the kingdom.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).