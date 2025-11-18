CAIRO: A Saudi oil tanker carrying 90,000 tons of crude oil has arrived at Syria's Baniyas port as part of a Saudi grant to support local needs, the Syrian state news agency said on Monday.

The port received the first batch of 650,000 barrels of the Saudi grant on Monday, while a second batch of 1 million barrels will arrive on November 23, the state news agency quoted the head of the Syrian Petroleum Company as saying.

In September, the Saudi Fund for Development said it would grant Syria 1.65 million barrels of crude oil.

Saudi Arabia and other regional powers have been renewing ties with Syria after the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad, ramping up financial aid and reconstruction support as part of broader regional normalisation efforts. (Reporting by Jaidaa Taha and Menna Alaa El Din; Editing by Toby Chopra and Lisa Shumaker)