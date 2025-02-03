Riyadh: The National Water Company (NWC), represented by the Water Business Unit in Al-Jouf Region, has started pumping desalinated water to the Al-Murouj District in Al-Qurayyat Governorate through the transmission lines from the drinking water purification plant in Basita Center.



According to the company, the project serves more than 1,600 beneficiaries after extending the water networks by more than 7,000 meters.

The NWC noted that about 1,000 cubic meters will be pumped daily through the transmission lines from the purification plant to Al-Murouj District.

The NWC encourages beneficiaries of Al-Murouj District to apply for water service through the NWC mobile app or its online portal (e.nwc.com.sa).

This project aligns with NWC's strategy to expand drinking water network coverage and improve service delivery to customers throughout the Kingdom.