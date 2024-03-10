JEDDAH — Saudi Aramco, a global leader in energy and chemicals, Saturday announced the inauguration of "Aramco Marina," its first marine fueling station in the Kingdom, situated at the Jeddah Yacht Club on the Red Sea coast.

This initiative aligns with the company's commitment to supporting the Kingdom's tourism sector development and coincides with the commencement of the Formula 1 Saudi Grand Prix.

Boasting an annual capacity exceeding 65 million liters, the station will serve both local and international clientele, offering diesel and gasoline.

Yasser Mufti, executive vice president of the business sector for products and customers at Saudi Aramco, stated that the company aims to continue developing modern facilities in sync with the Kingdom's efforts to provide comprehensive, advanced services by investing in growth and aiding in the diversification of the economy.

The opening marks a significant step in Saudi Aramco's expansion within the Kingdom, aimed at enhancing the quality of life and technological standards through the establishment of cutting-edge retail fuel stations.

These stations are designed to offer exceptional customer service and support the advancement of the business, travel, and tourism sectors, thereby contributing additional value to the economy.

The Jeddah Yacht Club, known for its scenic waterfront views adjacent to the Corniche Formula 1 racing circuit, boasts the Red Sea coast's premier marina for yachts and boats.

It can accommodate large and luxurious yachts up to 120 meters in length, surrounded by international dining and café options with sea views.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).