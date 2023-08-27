Saudi Water Regulator (WR) recently submitted a whitepaper that covers effective regulations and laws pertaining to water security in bid to boost economic and social development in the region alongside public health, at the GCC Independent Water Regulatory Forum held in Salalah, Oman.

The WR delegation was led by Director General of the General Regulations Administration and the Committees Secretariat Fahd bin Saif Al Qahtani, representing Dr Fahd bin Saad Abu-Mouti, Deputy Minister for Regulatory Affairs at the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, according to SPA.

Al Qahtani attended a session titled Water Regulatory Experiences in GCC countries.

In the whitepaper submitted on the sidelines of the event, WR stated that water was among the crucial foundations of economic and social development.

The whitepaper covers effective regulations and laws pertaining to water security to boost economic and social development, alongside public health, in our region. Additionally, the whitepaper responds to critical problems such as water scarcity and shortage with a view to raise the economic and social value of water and its efficient use overall.

The whitepaper presented by Fahd bin Saif Al Qahtani showcased measures adopted by Saudi Arabia based on the Kingdom's Vision 2030, and its Water Law, which was issued as a reference for Saudi Arabia's water sector.

This law targets developing water resources and regulating water services, while providing a model and playing a leading role in the private sector, thus delivering the best services in the production, transportation, distribution, treatment, and reuse sectors.

The law supports raising the efficiency of service offered, attaining water security, promoting the localization of water technologies, and advancing a positive contribution to the national economy.

Dr Abu-Mouti emphasized that KSA had worked on various measures that bolster and develop the water sector.

He highlighted the kingdom's pioneering expertise in water regulation, which led to a surge in private sector engagement to leverage the potential of investing in providing water services, reported SPA.

This was accomplished through Water Regulator’s role in issuing licenses for providing water services, monitoring the commitment of service providers, and raising awareness on beneficiaries' rights and duties, thus developing infrastructure, and raising the quality and efficiency of services offered to beneficiaries, he added.

