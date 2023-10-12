RIYADH — Saudi Arabia, represented by the Ministry of Energy, has officially joined the Global CCS Institute.



This strategic alliance underscores Saudi Arabia's dedication to addressing climate challenges by leveraging collaboration, innovation, and the adoption of proven carbon capture and storage (CCS) technologies.



With an ambitious target to achieve net zero by 2060, Saudi Arabia is actively diversifying its portfolio to reduce carbon emissions, with a particular focus on the implementation of CCS.



The Global CCS Institute expressed enthusiasm in partnering with the Saudi Arabian government to provide expertise that will accelerate the deployment of CCS technology.



Minister of Energy Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman emphasized the critical role of CCS in facilitating a low-emission transition, especially in industries that are challenging to decarbonize.



Prince Abdulaziz highlighted Saudi Arabia's commitment to establishing one of the world's largest CCS hubs, projecting the mitigation of 44 million tons of CO2 annually in Jubail by 2035.



Acknowledging the importance of partnerships and specialized knowledge, Prince Abdulaziz sees the Global CCS Institute as a valuable resource in advancing ambitious climate projects.



Jarad Daniels, CEO of the Global CCS Institute, commended Saudi Arabia's proactive approach to becoming a leader in CCS within the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.



As Saudi Arabia progresses from CCS ambition to concrete action, Daniels expressed eagerness for the Institute to play an active role in this transformative journey.



The Global CCS Institute boasts a diverse membership of over 200 entities across 33 countries, including 13 government members.



The Ministry of Energy, spearheading Saudi Arabia's carbon capture and storage initiatives, will collaborate closely with the Institute to enhance CCS capacity building.



While there are currently over 250 CCS facilities at various stages of development globally, a significant increase —approximately 100-fold — is required to meet international climate targets by mid-century.



Saudi Arabia's geological storage capacity positions the country as an excellent candidate for widespread CCS deployment and industrial decarbonization efforts.

