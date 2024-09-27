Beijing: Saudi water officials are continuing their participation in the activities of the third Asia International Water Week (AIWW) held in the Chinese capital, Beijing, as part of the Kingdom's efforts to boost international relations in water resource management.



A Saudi pavilion took part in the exhibition accompanying the 3rd AIWW, featuring representatives from the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, the Saudi Water Authority (SWA), the National Water Company (NWC), the Water Transmission Company (WTCO), Water Desalination (SWCC), the Saudi Water Partnership Company (SWPC), and the Saudi Irrigation Organization.



The pavilion showcased the latest practices and technologies in water management, attracting visits from water sector enthusiasts eager to learn about the Kingdom's experience and excellence in innovating in water-related fields and ensuring water security sustainability.



Saudi Arabia maintains a prominent position in developing innovative solutions that enhance water supply chains and guarantee the sustainability of water resources worldwide.



During the 3rd AIWW, the SWA conducted a meeting with senior officials from leading institutions and companies specializing in innovative technologies in China and Asia.



The meeting focused on exploring opportunities for collaborative work to develop innovations and artificial-intelligence (AI) technologies in the water industry and water resource management.



Saudi Arabia's participation in the triennial AIWW reflects its dedication to strengthening international cooperation, building on its leadership in the water sector.