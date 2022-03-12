VIENNA — Prince Abdullah Bin Khalid Bin Sultan, Saudi Arabia’s governor to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), revealed that the Kingdom has established the Saudi Nuclear Energy Holding Company (SNEHC).



He said that the company will be able to participate in nuclear economic projects locally and internationally, in addition to operating and developing nuclear facilities for the production of energy and desalinated water, setting a strategy for developing human capital in the field of atomic energy, its cooperation with the International Institutes for Atomic Energy Research and its work on creating a national digital platform to build and attract human capabilities in the field of atomic energy.



In his speech at the session of the International Atomic Energy Agency’s Board of Governors, Prince Abdullah affirmed the Kingdom’s keenness to attach the utmost importance to nuclear safety. He expressed its appreciation for the agency’s efforts to enhance nuclear and radiological safety, transport and waste safety, especially in light of the challenges arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.



He expressed the Kingdom's concern about Iran's policy as a result of the absence of reports and information regarding the safety of the Bushehr reactor, especially since it is the only country that has a functioning nuclear power plant and has not yet joined the Nuclear Safety Convention.



He stressed the importance of a comprehensive nuclear agreement with stronger and longer limitations that covers all the shortcomings of the current deal and prevents Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons in any form and developing means of delivery.



He called on Iran to cooperate fully with the IAEA and avoid the delay and procrastination in answering the inquiries submitted to it.



He expressed the Kingdom's support for all international efforts to prevent Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, and its hope that member states would provide full support to the agency.

