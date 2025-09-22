VIENNA — The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference has elected Saudi Arabia as a member of its Board of Governors for the upcoming term, running until 2027, during its 69th session held in Vienna.



The 35-member Board of Governors is one of the agency’s most important decision-making bodies, particularly on sensitive issues such as safeguards and the verification of the peaceful use of nuclear activities by parties to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.



It also reviews the IAEA’s financial statements, programs, and budget, and submits recommendations to the General Conference.



Saudi Arabia’s election to the board underscores international confidence in the Kingdom’s constructive role and continued efforts to strengthen global cooperation aimed at harnessing nuclear energy for development and peace.



The Kingdom previously held a seat on the IAEA Board of Governors from 2022 to 2024.

