RIYADH — The governments of Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced a new oil discovery in the North Wafra Wara-Burgan field, located approximately 5 kilometers north of the Wafra field in the Partitioned Zone between the two countries.

According to the joint statement, crude oil flowed from the Wara reservoir in the North Wafra (Wara-Burgan-1) wellat a rate exceeding 500 barrels per day, with an API gravity of 26 to 27 degrees.

This is the first oil discovery since the resumption of production operations in the Partitioned Zone and its adjacent offshore area in mid-2020, when both countries restarted joint operations after a period of suspension.

The discovery is considered strategically significant, as it reinforces Saudi Arabia and Kuwait’s roles as reliable global energy suppliers, and reflects their ongoing capabilities in exploration and production across shared oil fields.

