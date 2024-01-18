Saudi Arabian company alfanar will invest around $1.5 billion in renewable energy projects in the Egyptian market during 2024, Vice Chairman Sabah Muhammad Al-Mutlaq told Asharq Business.

On the sidelines of the World Economic Forum 2024 in Davos, Al-Mutlaq said that the company’s investments in sustainable energy exceeded $2 billion.

Alfanar is specialized in manufacturing a wide range of low, medium and high-voltage electrical construction products.

