Italy-based Saipem, a leading oil and gas industry contractor, has been awarded a new contract worth $1 billion by Mellitah Oil & Gas BV Libyan Branch, a consortium of National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni North Africa, for the development of the Bouri Gas Utilisation Project (BGUP).

As per the deal, Saipem will undertake revamping of the platforms and of the facilities of the Bouri gas field, which lies in water depths between 145 m and 183 m, offshore the Libyan coast.

The contract entails the engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) of an approximately 5,000-ton Gas Recovery Module (GRM), onto the existing DP4 offshore facility, together with the laying of 28 km of pipelines connecting the DP3, DP4 and Sabratha platforms, said the Italian contractor in its statement.

The main lifting operations will be executed by the semi-submersible crane vessel Saipem 7000.

With this award, Saipem confirms its commitment and competitive positioning offshore Libya and its completion will make an important contribution to reducing CO2 emissions in the North African country, it added.

