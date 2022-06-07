RIYADH — The Saudi Investment Recycling Company (SIRC), a wholly owned subsidiary of Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), announced the launch of “SAIL” marine environmental services company, to be a regional hub to respond to oil and hazardous spills along the entire coastlines of Saudi Arabia on the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf.



SAIL aims at establishing a world class marine emergency response services supported by a state-of-the-art marine monitoring and capabilities for early detection of oil and hazardous materials spills within Saudi Arabian waters. SAIL will be located at strategic coastal locations along the Red Sea and Arabian Gulf to provide an efficient and fast response to marine spills.



SAIL invites local and international specialized operators, equipment manufacturers and service providers, interested in working with SAIL to send their details by clicking on this link https://sailksa.com/sail-registration/



Lately, the Minister of Environment, Water, and Agriculture, & Chairman of the Board of Directors of SIRC, Eng. Abdulrahman Abdulmohsen AlFadley announced the creation of SAIL, stating that “the newly created marine company will support the Kingdom’s efforts in safeguarding its marine environment as well as the Saudi coasts”.

