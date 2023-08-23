Saudi Arabia - A high-level delegation led by Engineer Abdulrahman bin Saleh Al Fageeh, the CEO of Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic), will be taking part in the upcoming G20 Business 20 (B20) summit in New Delhi, India, reported SPA.

To be held from August 25 to 27, the B20 will see him deliver a keynote speech and also take part in a panel discussion focused on environmental, social, and corporate governance practices.

The chief of the top global petrochemicals group will also represent the commercial interests of businesses in the kingdom.

The visiting delegation will engage with their counterparts from the business sectors of the world's leading economies in the G20, aiming to align the requirements of the private business sector in Saudi Arabia and highlight business priorities within the B20, stated the SPA report.

Al Fageeh emphasized that this participation offers an important opportunity for the Saudi business community to have a voice in the region and the broader developing world.

The goal is to address global challenges that impact the future of business and shape economies, he added.

