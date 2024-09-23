Rheem Middle East, a leading manufacturer of innovative and energy-efficient air conditioning and water heating solutions, has opened its new regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

This move reinforces Rheem's commitment to investing in one of its key markets, and is set to further accelerate its growth across the region.

The decision is testament to Saudi Arabia’s thriving economy and commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with the Rheem Middle East’s own values.

Pivotal role

The opening of the new RHQ follows the launch of Rheem’s first Innovation and Learning Centre (ILC) in Riyadh earlier this year. The ILC not only showcases Rheem's advanced technologies but also serves as a hub for training and developing the next generation of Saudi professionals. Since its launch, the centre has played a pivotal role in advancing the HVAC and water heating industry in Saudi Arabia by offering hands-on training, collaborative learning, and practical experience, all in line with international best practices.

And, through its comprehensive ProPartners training programme, Rheem is empowering young Saudi HVAC professionals with essential skills and knowledge, aligning with the nation’s vision for growth and local talent development. This strategic initiative underlines Rheem’s dedication to fostering local expertise while driving innovation and excellence in the regional HVAC industry.

Brian Hempenstall, VP and GM, Rheem MEA, says: “As we approach our 100-year anniversary in 2025, Rheem remains committed to global innovation and sustainability, with Saudi Arabia playing a crucial role in achieving our aspirations. Our new RHQ in Riyadh symbolises our commitment to this dynamic, fast-growing market, and our belief in its potential as a centre of excellence and innovation."

