PHOTO
RedSea in deal with PIF unit to build greenhouses in Saudi Arabia
The new partnership allows the two parties to discuss designing, building and operation of RedSea greenhouses at SDC locations across the kingdom, allowing the deployment of sustainable agriculture technologies everyone can benefit from
March 16, 2023
PHOTO
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.