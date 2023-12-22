Doha, Qatar: Among the notable initiatives implemented by Qatar, the country has taken great strides toward addressing key environmental issues for Qatar National Vision (QNV) 2030, explained an official.

In an exclusive interview with The Peninsula, Chairman of Elite Paper Recycling Abdulla Al Suwaidi stated that Qatar like other countries actively participates in the environmental climate arrangements and has made robust commitments to mitigate climate change by attending conferences such as the United Nations framework.

He said: “This long-term development plan includes environmental sustainability goals and we as Elite provide as much as we can in terms of raising awareness and importance of recycling and what it will impact if we don’t take responsibility and don’t recycle.”

Elaborating on the significance of enlightening the future generation on the need to recycle, Al Suwaidi said “We first started raising awareness in the society and about the importance of recycling for future generation, the children and it will help them for the education and when they grow up how it will help them to recycle and the importance of the recycling to save the environment and Qatar’s environment.”

The leading manufacturing firm commenced its operations in 2014 and has inked agreements with numerous entities in the country including Al Meera, Milaha, and HEC Paris in Qatar over the years.

The official noted that these memorandums of understanding are signed to create wider impacts in the society by not merely targeting entities, but also the staff, friends, and families on a larger scale.

Elite also launched the Eco Dome project, which serves as an edutainment awareness initiative providing the youths to learn through experience on recycling and sustainability.

“The Eco Dome project is to show the young generation the importance of recycling and what will happen if they don’t recycle. We are showing them what happens in the environment and deforestation if we don’t recycle and use our old paper to use them as a new raw material for the usage of paper. So in that case we are showing them this will happen in the future if you don’t recycle and save the environment, Al Suwaidi stressed.

Outlining the pioneering projects in the years ahead, the official mentioned that “In 2024, in the first quarter we will be launching our new project, which is Elite Tissue Factory. We will be producing the raw material for the tissue made from FEC certificate pulp resources and natural resources using plants instead of cutting trees to use them as raw material to make such pulp for the usage of the tissue and paper products.”

He further added, “We will be using that for manufacturing the new eco-friendly tissue product which will be used for Qatar’s market for tissue industry.”

