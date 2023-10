DUBAI - Affiliates of QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies signed two long-term Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply agreements to deliver up to 3.5 million metric tons a year of LNG from Qatar to France, a statement by QatarEnergy said on Wednesday.

The LNG will be delivered to the Fos Cavaou LNG receiving terminal in southern France, with deliveries expected to start in 2026 for 27 years, the statement said.

(Reporting by Maha El Dahan, Editing by Louise Heavens)