Qatar - QatarEnergy signed a long-term urea supply agreement with Japan’s Mitsui. Commenting on this occasion, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased to sign this long-term supply agreement with one of our strategic partners and to strengthen our decades-long relationship with Mitsui.”

QatarEnergy has signed a long-term urea supply agreement with Japan’s Mitsui & Co Ltd.



The 20-year agreement stipulates a supply of up to 0.5mn tonnes per year of urea to Mitsui starting in January 2026.



Commenting on this occasion, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased to sign this long-term supply agreement with one of our strategic partners and to strengthen our decades-long relationship with Mitsui.”

QatarEnergy signed a long-term urea supply agreement with Japan’s Mitsui. Commenting on this occasion, HE the Minister of State for Energy Affairs, Saad Sherida al-Kaabi, who is also the President and CEO of QatarEnergy, said: “We are pleased to sign this long-term supply agreement with one of our strategic partners and to strengthen our decades-long relationship with Mitsui.”



Minister al-Kaabi added: “With the growing demand for urea across the world, QatarEnergy looks forward to increasing its global footprint in urea production, thereby enhancing global food production and security. Building on our September 2024 announcement to develop a new, world-scale urea production complex, we will more than double Qatar’s urea production, positioning Qatar as the world’s largest exporter.”



This agreement reflects QatarEnergy’s strategic intent to establish long-term partnerships with prominent and trusted leaders in the fertiliser industry, while reaffirming its dedication to enhancing global food production and security.

© Gulf Times Newspaper 2025 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).