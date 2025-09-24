Qatar - QatarEnergy is currently building the Dukhan solar power plant, which will double Qatar's solar power generation capacity to more than 4,000MW of renewable energy.

QatarEnergy doubled country's solar capacity to 1,675MW of renewable electricity since June 2022, the energy major said Tuesday.



QatarEnergy is currently building the Dukhan solar power plant, which will double Qatar's solar power generation capacity to more than 4,000MW of renewable energy.



The Dukhan plant, one of the largest in the world, will be developed in two phases, reaching a total electricity generation capacity of 2,000 megawatts (MW) by mid-2029.



Once completed, it will double Qatar’s solar power production capacity, contributing significantly to the country’s renewable energy goals.



The 800-megawatt (MW) Al-Kharsaah solar power plant, Qatar’s first such facility, began supplying electricity to Qatar’s national grid in June 2022.



Since then, QatarEnergy has built and operated the Ras Laffan and Mesaieed solar power plants with a combined capacity of 875MW, doubling Qatar's production capacity to 1,675MW of renewable electricity.



QatarEnergy established QatarEnergy Renewable Solutions in 2017 with the purpose of financing, building, operating, and maintaining solar power facilities, and selling electricity generated from solar power within the State of Qatar.



Recently, QatarEnergy signed an agreement with Samsung C&T's Engineering & Construction Group (Samsung C&T) for the construction of a world-scale solar power plant in Dukhan.



When completed, the Dukhan solar power plant, along with Al-Kharsaah, Mesaieed, Ras Laffan solar power plants will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by about 4.7mn tonnes annually, while contributing up to 30% of Qatar’s total peak electricity demand.



According to QatarEnergy, the Dukhan solar power plant will begin the first phase of production by adding 1,000MW of power to the Kahramaa grid towards the end of 2028.



The new plant will utilise a solar tracker system and will enhance efficiency by installing inverters capable of operating flawlessly in a high-temperature environment.

