Doha - Solar energy becomes of increasing importance to all countries around the world as a source of clean, environmentally friendly energy, and the solar Photovoltaic (PV) cells have become the fastest growing source of energy globally.

The State of Qatar has achieved great success in reducing carbon emissions by expanding the use of clean and renewable energy sources. Recently, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) launched the new "BeSolar" service for the installation of distributed solar energy systems, in line with the objectives of Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy.

In a statement to Qatar News Agency (QNA), Director of Production Planning and Business Development at Kahramaa Eng. Abdulrahman Ibrahim Al Baker explained that the launch of "BeSolar" service to install distributed solar energy systems aims at encouraging Kahramaa\'s subscribers to install solar energy systems, thus contributing to achieving the objectives of Qatar National Renewable Energy Strategy to enhance the security and diversity of energy sources in the country and produce 200 megawatts from distributed systems by 2030. This service will also contribute to enhancing environmental sustainability and developing the local market.

Regarding the effects of applying this service on the electricity services provided by Kahramaa, Eng. Al Baker explained that this service is compatible with the current services provided by Kahramaa and does not cause any problems for electricity service subscribers. He noted that subscribing to this service will be optional, and through the same current systems that the subscriber follows to obtain electricity service, whether it is a new request or load strengthening.

This service will contribute to improving and diversifying the services provided by Kahramaa to subscribers in general, especially in the field of renewable energy, he continued.

Eng. Al Baker noted that similar experiences in other countries have achieved tangible success, which encourages its application in the State of Qatar. He explained that many models have been applied to encourage distributed renewable energy systems in many countries around the world, including the Gulf States, stressing that the adoption of such services has been proven beneficial in many aspects, such as reducing the load on the electricity grid, reducing subscribers bills, enhancing environmental sustainability, and developing a local market for the private sector, thus achieving economic and social benefits.

Asked whether this service can be implemented in all houses and residential apartments, Eng. Al Baker said that registration for this service is available to all Kahramaa subscribers, but to determine the technical and economic feasibility of each subscriber, several matters must be studied, including the availability of roof area and the current electricity consumption. Based on this study, which the subscriber can do himself or through a specialized company, he can determine whether he wishes to apply for this service or not.

On the time needed for the service to be ready for operation, Eng. Al Baker explained that the initial announcement and the basic information about the service have been revealed on Kahramaas website and its social media platforms. The technical requirements and controls and mechanisms for qualifying suppliers and contractors have also been published. The start of receiving applications from subscribers and the application mechanism will be announced soon.

Regarding the economic feasibility of this service and the possibility of reducing the value of electricity bills, the Director of Production Planning and Business Development at Kahramaa said the cost of solar energy systems depends on a number of factors, including the size of the system, and whether the system has been updated or integrated into the building design, and the manufacturer of the system components. The return on investment also depends on several factors such as the subscribers current electricity consumption, the subscriber category (government, commercial, residential, etc.), tariffs, the size and performance of the solar system, and financing terms. In general, subscribers with high consumption and who have a higher tariffs can expect to obtain a very good return on investment in solar energy systems, due to the application of the net billing mechanism, he explained.



Copyright © Qatar News Agency 2022. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).