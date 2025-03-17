Doha, Qatar: Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation (Kahramaa) has said that strategic water storage is sufficient to meet demand for 5.2 days.

“Kahramaa’s water reserves have been quadrupled from 1.3 days in 2010 to 5.2 days in 2024, to maintain a high level of water reserves and mitigate the risks posed by climate change and population growth,” said the corporation on its X platform.

Water projects are being planned to include the construction of reservoirs in many existing stations and current plans for constructing more reservoirs and pumping stations to meet the growing demand, according to a report on the water sector shared by Kahramaa on its website.

In addition, the water storage capacity increased to include 2,417 million gallons after commissioning the Water Strategic Mega Reservoirs Project.

The potable desalinated water production in Qatar for the year 2024 stood at 538 million imperial gallons per day (MIGD) following the expansion of Umm Al Houl plant. Production capacity is expected to reach 638 MIGD after commissioning Ras Bu Fontas new plant (Facility E) in 2028.

To enhance groundwater availability and replenishment, Kahramaa initiated the rehabilitation of 313 water-harvesting wells and developed 70 new water-harvesting wells within various projects. Additionally, a project was launched to develop 300 water harvesting wells, with the completion of 30 wells of the project.

Kahramaa also prioritises the groundwater sector to establish a sustainable and efficient framework for utilising water resources. This involves systematically monitoring groundwater utilisation by granting drilling licenses after thorough assessment of each request directed to Kahramaa.

Additionally, it focuses on preserving groundwater resources and storing them through several projects, which include the widespread drilling of water harvesting wells across the country and the implementation of the Artificial Groundwater Recharge (ASR) project.

Kahramaa actively engages in the strategic and legislative aspects of the water sector through the Water Policy and Strategy project, aligning with Qatar’s Vision 2030.

The Water Strategic Mega Reservoirs Project was commissioned by the end of 2018 with a capacity of 1500 MIG, which covers the storage requirements up to 2026. It marks the largest expansion of Qatar’s water storage capacity ever.

The project promotes Qatar’s water security by providing secure and balanced water storage to ensure water supply to all sectors and meet the increasing needs resulting from population growth and the comprehensive development the State witnesses.

The project consists of 15 of the world’s largest concrete reservoirs. Each reservoir is 300m long, 150m wide, and 12m high, at a capacity of around 100 MIG to earn the Guinness World Record for the world’s largest drinking water storage tank and the largest drinking water storage tank network.

