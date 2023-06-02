Qatar - The 19th edition of Project Qatar 2023 concluded yesterday after attracting over 18,000 visitors across four days at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre.

The event was held with the support of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and in partnership with the Public Works Authority (Ashghal).

Project Qatar showcased numerous innovative products, services and technologies from both domestic and foreign exhibitors. The event provided a unique opportunity for industry professionals to network, interact, and explore business opportunities with over 325 companies.

In addition to drawing a sizable number of visitors, Project Qatar 2023 received overwhelmingly positive feedback from both exhibitors and visitors. Participants praised the event's professionalism, organisation, and high level of engagement. The exhibition acted as a catalyst for insightful conversations, encouraging significant alliances, and fostering industrial expansion.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the 9th edition of the Q Green Conference was also held yesterday, providing an exceptional forum for networking and knowledge exchange within the sector.

Participants from a wide range of industries gathered to discuss and share best and innovative practices for sustainable development.

There were keynote addresses on ‘Qatar’s Efforts in Sustainability and Climate Mitigation’ and ‘Environmental Achievements of FIFA World Cup 2022’. The sessions yesterday were on ‘Green Investment in Waste Management: A Driver of Economic Development’, ‘Recycling all World Cup Waste into Energy’, ‘Green Homes: Guide to Greener and Healthier Homes’, ‘Retrofitting through the EPC (Energy Performance Contact) Model’, ‘Achieving Net Zero Buildings with Radiant Cooling and Active Desiccant Systems’, and ‘Sustainable Integrated Facility Management Approach’. Additionally, a workshop on ‘Enabling the Future of Sustainable Built Environment’, focused on global trends in energy efficiency and green building.

As the Strategic Partner of the exhibition, Ashghal supported and sponsored Project Qatar, while Qatar Tourism sponsored the visiting commercial delegations. The event was also sponsored by Qatar Chamber as the Business Community Partner, Qatari Diar as the Real Estate Development partner, Qatar Development Bank as an Official Partner, Free Zones Authority as the Free Zones Partner, Suhail Industrial Holding Group as an Industrial Partner, Al Sraiya Holding Group as the Platinum Sponsor, and Midea as the Diamond Sponsor. Other prominent participants included Qatar Navigation (MILAHA), Qterminals, HBK, and Silver Sponsors Abdullah Abdulghani & Bros.Co, Modern Home, an agent of Hisense, sponsored the event's ventilation and cooling. The next edition of Project Qatar will be held from May 27 to 30, 2024.

