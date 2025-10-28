POWWR, an energy software provider, gas released its eighth Quarterly Energy Barometer Report, revealing that average energy usage has increased from just over 21 MwH of energy a year to just under 22 MwH.

Businesses in London had the biggest rise in energy usage during the quarter (up 9.1 per cent from 21286 KwH to 23224 KwH), making them the second biggest consumers of energy now in the UK, and second only to those in South Scotland (24234 KwH).

In fact, businesses in London now consume almost a quarter more energy than those in the West Midlands (19708 KwH).

“While energy usage has increased for the first time this year, it is still 8.3 per cent less than during the same period last year,” explains Matt Tormollen, CEO, POWWR. “Most of the increase was from businesses that use between 30-100 MwH a year. Smaller businesses, by contrast, saw little change and very large businesses that use over 100 MwH per annum actually saw their energy usage drop by over 3.3 per cent.”

On average, UK businesses are paying 3.2 per cent more for their electricity this quarter than last, with businesses in South Scotland (+ 9 per cent), North East England (+7 per cent), and South Wales (+7 per cent) seeing the biggest rises.

“Some of this increase could be down to suppliers already including the TNUoS charge and nuclear RAB levy prior to them coming into play in November. The cost of energy, on average, is still 13.3 per cent less than this time last year however,” says Tormollen.

Despite these changes, businesses in the UK continue to commit to energy contracts of just under two and a half years (28 months), with little variation between regions.

For those businesses looking to reduce their spend by switching suppliers, there are good deals available for those willing to shop around. In fact, businesses could save over 2 per cent on average by switching suppliers.

The eighth POWWR Quarterly Energy Barometer Report provides valuable insight into just how much energy UK businesses are consuming and what they are paying for it.

The report is based upon over 600,000 separate data points covering a variety of businesses, from boutique start-ups to large industrial and commercial organisations.

“Whilst energy usage and bills have both risen slightly this quarter, the future for the UK energy market continues to look bright. Usage and bills are significantly less than they were last year, the willingness by some businesses to sign long contracts shows positive market sentiment, and there are deals to be had for those willing to shop around,” adds Tormollen.

Key findings

Average energy usage is 3.6 per cent more than last quarter

Businesses in London had the biggest rise in energy usage (up 9.1 per cent)

The biggest consumers of energy are businesses in South Scotland (24234 KwH)

Businesses in South Scotland use almost a quarter more energy than those in Yorkshire

Bills have risen by 3.2 per cent this quarter on average

Energy cost has increased by 9 per cent in South Scotland, 7 per cent in North East England, and 7 per cent in South Wales

Average bills are down 13.3 per cent on last year

Businesses can save over 2 per cent by switching suppliers

Average contract length remains 28 months

