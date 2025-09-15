Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has reviewed the executive plan to expand the construction of seawater desalination plants, part of a long-term strategy to meet the country’s growing water needs for development and production, his office said in a Sunday statement.

During a meeting at the government’s headquarters in the New Administrative Capital on Wednesday, Madbouly stressed his keenness to follow up on the desalination file. He said the government is working to implement more projects and expand the construction of more desalination plants using the latest technologies.

Housing Minister Sherif El-Sherbiny reviewed the ministry’s efforts in seawater desalination, aimed at maximising the use of alternative water resources, particularly in coastal cities and regions.

In this regard, the minister outlined the consolidated executive plan for desalination plants required by 2050, as well as the urgent plants needed to meet demand by 2030. He stressed that the ministry aims to use modern technologies through partnerships with the local and foreign private sector to localise desalination-related industries and reduce production costs.

El-Sherbiny also reviewed a number of projects that have been and are being implemented in several governorates, including the Red Sea, Matrouh, and South Sinai. The prime minister emphasized the importance of quickly completing these projects and bringing them into service.

The meeting was also attended by the Deputy Minister of Housing, the head of the Water and Wastewater Regulatory Agency, and senior officials from the construction company Arab Contractors.

© 2025 Daily News Egypt. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

