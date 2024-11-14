MUSCAT: Petroleum Development Oman (PDO), Oman’s leading hydrocarbons producer, has announced a milestone in its drilling operations, achieved through a first-of-its-kind collaboration with global energy service provider Halliburton. This partnership, centered around an Integrated Project Management (IPM) approach, has revolutionised PDO's well delivery process, significantly boosting productivity while achieving remarkable reductions in both time and cost.

The project, named the Upper Shuaiba Integrated Drilling Services campaign, saw the completion of 320 wells under the IPM framework, marking a substantial advancement in Oman’s energy sector. By optimising drilling operations, PDO managed to slash the average drilling time per well from 45 days to just 13 days. This reduction, equating to a 23% improvement, underscores PDO's commitment to enhancing operational efficiency and contributing to a sustainable energy future.

The project’s outcomes go beyond time efficiency, as significant cost savings were also realised. Process optimisations led to reduced operational expenditures, strengthening PDO’s goal to drive value for Oman’s energy economy while ensuring sustainability in resource management.

Moreover, the project delivered an unexpected boost in production levels.

The collaboration with Halliburton resulted in an output of 12,578 barrels per day beyond initial forecasts, significantly raising PDO’s contribution to Oman’s energy supply and national economic growth.

PDO’s partnership with Halliburton exemplifies the advantages of IPM, as it brings together technical expertise, advanced project management techniques, and a shared focus on optimizing resources. The successful execution of this IPM project sets a precedent for future collaborations and underscores PDO’s leading role in pioneering sustainable and efficient energy solutions within the region.

