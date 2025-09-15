VIENNA: Haitham Al Ghais, OPEC Secretary General, affirmed that OPEC has, and will continue to be a source of stability; a vital cog in the energy industry landscape; and a voice that underscores the importance of oil and petroleum products to the world in the decades to come.

‘’The importance of market stability can also be viewed in the fact that oil remains vital to almost every facet of daily life. Societal and economic prosperity depend on oil and petroleum-derived products. Without them, cars, buses, trucks and lorries would be stranded, airplanes would be grounded, the construction sector would all but grind to a halt, food production would be devastated, and health products would be difficult to produce, said Al Ghais in a statement marking OPEC’s 65th anniversary.

OPEC’s unifying vision and core objectives from 1960 have driven the Organization over the past six-and-a-half decades, proving truly timeless and serving as a stable foundation stone. Today, OPEC has 12 Member Countries and is respected far and wide as an established part of the international energy community and multilateral system. The Organization was in fact registered at the United Nations Secretariat on 6 November 1962, he added.

According to Al Ghaith, OPEC has grown in stature and become a household name in the field of energy. This was further enhanced in late 2016 when it joined with a number of non-OPEC producers through the Declaration of Cooperation (DoC), or OPEC-plus, a group that was central to helping the oil industry, and the global economy, overcome the huge ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Looking ahead, he said, oil will remain vital in the future, with OPEC’s latest World Oil Outlook 2025 seeing oil demand rising to around 123 million barrels a day by 2050. This expansion is driven by the fact that the world will need more energy as economies and populations expand. Energy security for all is critical and is inconceivable without oil.

Moreover, he continued, with billions of people in the developing world continuing to be impacted by energy poverty, it is vital to look at how this growth can be achieved in a sustainable way by all the various energies, balancing the needs of people in relation to their social welfare, the economy and the environment. The focus must be on an all-energies, all-technologies and all-peoples approach.

‘’Just as in 1960, OPEC believes in prudent and realistic approaches to tackle the energy challenges and opportunities before us, with market stabilization efforts remaining to the fore, as we all look to chart appropriate future energy pathways for nations and peoples worldwide,’’ he noted.

‘’While the future is never easy to predict, OPEC’s history and rising energy and oil demand suggest that any claims of the Organization’s waning importance, or indeed any predictions of peak oil in the coming decades, should be taken with a grain of salt,’’ he said.