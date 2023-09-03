Muscat: The production of refineries and petroleum industries in the Sultanate of Oman increased by 13.5 percent at the end of July 2023, according to a new report.

The preliminary statistics issued by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI indicate that the production of standard grade petrol (M-91) by Omani refineries at the the end of July 2023 rose by 31.2 percent to 1.22 million barrels, compared to the same period in 2022.

Exports of M-95 fuel decreased by 84.9 percent while exports of gas oil (diesel) amounted to about 11.95 million barrels, an increase of 26.9 percent. The exports of aviation fuel rose by 71.6 percent 4.42 million barrels while exports of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) amounted to 369,800 barrels.

Paraxylene exports reached 311,400 metric tonnes, gasoline 97,500 metric tonnes and polypropylene exports increased by 26.5 percent to 147,000 metric tonnes.

NCSI statistics indicate that the production of standard grade petrol increased by 27.1 percent to reach 9.61 million barrels at the end of July 2023 while its total sales amounted to 8.29 million barrels.

The production of M95 fuel was estimated at 7.20 million barrels while its sales decreased to 6.90 million barrels.

Diesel gas oil production increased by 9 percent to reach 19.86 million barrels, with its sales reaching 8.11 million barrels. Aviation fuel production also increased by 64.6 percent to reach 6.85 million barrels while its sales reached 2.53 million barrels. The liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) production rose by 41.4 percent to reach 4.91 million barrels.

With regard to petrochemicals, gasoline production increased by 260.1 percent to 93,500 metric tonnes, paraxylene 305,400 metric tonnes and polypropylene production rose by 14.4 percent to 156,700 metric tonnes.

