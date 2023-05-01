The Oman Power and Water Procurement Company (OPWP) said it has sought requests for proposal (RFPs) from interested bidders to provide project management and supervisory consultancy services for its key solar PV projects - Manah I and Manah II.

The key Manah independent power projects (IPP), to be set up on a 15 million sq m area within the Governorate of A’Dakhiliyah, will jointly produce a total of 1,000MW solar power.

It is expected that over two million solar panels will be installed in these two stations, which will be the largest solar panel project for the sultanate.

OPWP, a member of Nama Group, is responsible for procuring new capacity for power and water in the sultanate in accordance with the provisions of the law for the Regulation and Privatisation of the electricity and related water sector promulgated by Royal Decree 78/2004.

In its tender notification, OPWP said the winning consultant will provide PMC and supervisory consultancy services for the key renewable project during its construction, commissioning and testing phase.

According to OPWP, work on these two stations will kick off in Q3 this year and the entire project is due for commercial operations by mid-2025. The dealline for submitting the tenders has been set at June 11.

