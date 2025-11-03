Oman LNG has renewed its long-term services agreement with Baker Hughes, marking a new chapter in a partnership that has spanned nearly two decades.

Awarded in Q2 2025, the 10-year extension reinforces the two companies’ shared commitment to operational excellence, reliability, and the continued advancement of sustainable LNG production in Oman, reported ONA.

Under the renewed agreement, Baker Hughes will continue to support the availability and reliability of critical rotating equipment across Oman LNG’s three liquefied natural gas (LNG) trains—ensuring safe, efficient, and uninterrupted production.

A key highlight of this milestone is the establishment of the Oman iCenter, powered by Cordant, a major step forward in localising digital expertise and enabling future innovation.

Oman iCenter will serve as a hub for 24/7 monitoring of critical equipment, offering actionable digital insights and proactive solutions to enhance performance, improve efficiency, and contribute to Oman LNG’s sustainability goals.

Beyond supporting Oman LNG’s operations, the iCenter is envisioned to serve Omani customers across the energy sector, expand its digital services footprint developing skills for Omanis, and ultimately support global customers from Oman—positioning the country as a regional hub for advanced digital monitoring and predictive analytics.

In alignment with Oman Vision 2040 and the company’s In-Country Value (ICV) objectives, Baker Hughes has committed resources toward Omani workforce development, including specialised training and capability-building initiatives linked to the iCenter.

“This renewal marks an important milestone in our journey with Baker Hughes, reflecting a partnership built on trust, performance, and shared aspirations for sustainability and innovation,” said Eng. Hamad Al Nu'amani, Chief Executive Officer of Oman LNG. “The establishment of Oman iCenter represents a forward-looking investment in our people and in Oman’s digital future—strengthening our ability to deliver reliable and efficient energy while creating long-term value for the nation.”

Through this renewed agreement and the creation of the Oman iCenter, Oman LNG continues to advance its mission to deliver cleaner energy responsibly, while supporting the development of national talent and contributing to Oman’s transition toward a knowledge-based and sustainable economy.

