Oman's Nama Power and Water Procurement Company (PWP) has issued the requests for qualification (RFQ) for the development of a utility-scale waste-to-energy project in Barka.

A first of its kind project for the sultanate, the project is being developed under the leadership of PWP, as nominated by the Authority for Public Services Regulation, in close collaboration with Oman Environmental Services Holding Company (be’ah). Its commercial operations are set for Q2 2031.

With a projected capacity of 95–100 MW, the WTE Project represents a major milestone in fuel diversification for the electricity sector, said Nama in a statement.

This landmark project supports Oman’s national objectives to reduce, treat, and manage waste volumes effectively while transitioning toward a low-carbon economy.

The WTE Project is expected to contribute approximately 760 GWh of renewable energy annually, starting in 2031, further strengthening the country’s commitment to its Net Zero targets, it stated.

“The Waste-to-Energy project represents a strategic leap toward achieving the Sultanate of Oman’s vision for sustainable energy and responsible waste management,” said Ahmed bin Salim Al Abri, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement. “We are proud to lead this pioneering initiative in collaboration with be’ah and the Authority for Public Services Regulation. This project not only supports our national Net Zero ambitions but also reinforces our commitment to delivering innovative and resilient power solutions for the future of Sultanate of Oman.”

Announcing the launch of bids, Abdullah Rashid Al Sawafi, Chief Energy Transition Officer at Nama Power and Water Procurement, said: "The Waste-to-Energy Project is a landmark initiative in Sultanate of Oman’s transition toward a more diversified and sustainable energy mix."

"By utilizing advanced thermal conversion technologies, the project will enable the safe and efficient processing of municipal solid waste into reliable baseload electricity. This not only significantly reduces the volume of waste directed to landfills but also plays a critical role in decarbonizing the power sector," he stated.

"From a grid operations standpoint, introducing a stable and dispatchable energy source will enhance system reliability and support the broader integration of variable renewable resources such as solar and wind. This project exemplifies our commitment to pioneering environmentally responsible solutions that contribute meaningfully to Oman’s Net Zero aspirations and its shift toward a circular economy," he added.-TradeArabia News Service

