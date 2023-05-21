Muscat – Nama Power and Water Procurement Company signed two agreements on Thursday to the tune of US$800mn with investment consortiums for two independent power projects (IPPs) to produce electricity using renewable energy in the wilayat of Manah in Dakhliyah.

The two IPPs – Manah I and Manah II – will have a total production capacity of 1,000MW, generated using solar photovoltaic technology. The two projects, which will include over 2mn solar panels, will be set up on an area of 14.5mn sqm.

Manah I Solar IPP will be developed by a consortium consisting of EDF from France and the Korea Western Power Company from South Korea.

Manah II Solar IPP will be developed by a consortium led by Sembcorp Utilities, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Industries from Singapore, and Jinko Power Technology from China.

The agreements were signed at a ceremony where the company announced its rebranding from Oman Power and Water Procurement Company. The event was held under the auspices of H E Dr Khalfan Said al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning.

On the occasion, Yaqoob Saif al Kiyumi, CEO of Nama Power and Water Procurement, said, “Our new brand identity reflects our commitment to sustainable development. We are committed to promoting the use of renewable energy in Oman and ensuring the long-term energy security of the country along with contributing to the achievement of the net zero target of the sultanate.”

Kiyumi informed that the company will develop the Manah I and Manah II solar projects in partnership with the private sector on a build, own and operate basis.

The company is also working on developing a new solar power project in Ibri of 500MW production capacity, in addition to wind power projects of 400MW production capacity.

