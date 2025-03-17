UAE - NMDC Energy (formerly National Petroleum Construction Company) has announced that it has received a letter of award worth AED9.7 billion ($2.6 billion) for a key energy project in Abu Dhabi.

As per the deal, NMDC Energy will be providing the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for the project beginning March 31.

The entire work will be completed within a 57-month period, it stated.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).