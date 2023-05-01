State-owned Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) signed an agreement with Norway's Golar LNG to build a floating liquified natural gas (LNG) plant in Nigeria.

The agreement aims to deepen Nigeria’s domestic gas utilisation and enhance gas export, the oil firm said in a tweet.

Golar LNG is one of the largest independent owners and operators of marine-based LNG midstream infrastructure.

The LNG infrastructure is active in the liquefaction, transportation and regasification of natural gas, the oil firm said.

Earlier, NNPC CEO Mele Kyari said Nigeria’s huge natural gas reserves provide the nation with ready access to low-carbon energy to address energy poverty.

The West African nation’s domestic gas infrastructure network can transport about 6.9 billion standard cubic feet (scf) of gas to support power generation and gas-based industries.

