UAE - Nawah Energy Company (Nawah), the joint venture nuclear operations and maintenance unit of Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (Enec) and Korea Electric Power Corporation (Kepco), had started the regular nuclear refuelling phase and maintenance of Unit 1 of Barakah Nuclear Power plant in Abu Dhabi.

Confirming this, the Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) said during this phase, new nuclear fuel assemblies will be added, and several maintenances and testing activities will be carried out for equipment used for power production, safety-related systems and others.

FANR is currently conducting its regulatory oversight activities, including review and inspection programmes at Barakah Nuclear Power Plant Unit 1 refuelling and maintenance phase to ensure all activities associated are as required by FANR regulations.

Following the completion of the refuelling phase, Unit 1 will return to power operations after obtaining the approval from FANR.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).