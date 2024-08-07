Muscat – Authority for Public Services Regulation (APSR) launched a national campaign called ‘Our Sustainable Energy’ in Salalah on Tuesday, aiming to raise awareness on clean energy, rationalise consumption and achieve optimal energy efficiency.

Held under the patronage of H H Sayyid Marwan bin Turki al Said, Governor of Dhofar, the two-day campaign commenced with Dr Mansour bin Talib al Hinai, Chairman of APSR, speaking on Oman’s focus on renewable energy as a future gateway for economic and developmental growth in alignment with Oman Vision 2040. The vision aims for renewable energy to constitute 39% of the total energy supply by 2040 and targets zero carbon neutrality by 2050.

Hinai highlighted APSR’s efforts to implement national strategies for renewable energy projects in collaboration with relevant authorities to ensure optimal utilisation of renewable energy sources. “The authority announced an initiative this year to establish five new wind power stations and the Ibri 1, Ibri 2, Ibri 3, and Manah 1 and Manah 2 solar energy projects, aiming for 30% of electricity production from renewables by 2030.”

Dr Mohammed bin Ali al Kalbani, Director General of Sustainable Energy at APSR, informed that the campaign will include six stopovers in various governorates with the objective of training 180 individuals to become energy efficiency trainers in their institutions.

It will include workshops and meetings across the six stops, concluding in December 2024 with participation of government agencies, private sector companies and volunteer groups.

© Apex Press and Publishing Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

