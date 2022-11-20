Mitsubishi Power, a power solutions brand of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), showcased its pioneering technology advances in decarbonisation and their application to accelerate the energy transition at the COP27 climate change conference in Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

A global leader in low carbon engineering and technology, Mitsubishi Power brings decades of experience and expertise that can play a vital role in the development of sustainable, resilient and carbon-neutral energy systems.

At COP27’s Hydrogen Transition Summit, one of Climate Action’s key events this year, Mitsubishi Power underscored the opportunity of hydrogen as a main enabler of energy transition, and as an integral constituent of a future decarbonized energy system.

In the opening session, Javier Cavada, President and CEO of Europe, Middle East and Africa at Mitsubishi Power, highlighted the key role the Mena region can play in this regard.

"The Mena region’s potential to become a major exporter of hydrogen, with the availability of abundant and low-cost renewables, existing export infrastructure, as well as financing resources," said Cavada.

He also stressed the importance of collaboration to realize the potential of hydrogen. "While hydrogen will continue to play an essential role in decarbonization, its widespread deployment will require unprecedented collaboration with both existing and new technologies, industry partners, policymakers, and NGOs," stated the top official.

Demonstrating the brand’s commitment to realizing a carbon neutral society, MHI said it is committed to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2040.

MHI is also adopting a new goal to achieve Net Zero emissions through its entire value chain by 2040. In line with this ambition, Mitsubishi Power continues to develop energy solutions and processes that enable hydrogen’s transition from industrial use to being the clean fuel of choice.

"Since 1970, we have pioneered hydrogen fuel combustion technologies. With our recent projects that have demonstrated the large-scale commercial validation of our technology and decades-long expertise in this field, we are committed to support our customers across the region accelerate their energy transition with affordable and reliable solutions," remarked Cavada.

During the event, Dr Emmanouil Kakaras, Executive Vice President Next Energy Business (EMEA), joined a panel of experts to discuss advanced energy solutions that can cut emissions rapidly enough to stay on track for a net-zero 2050 goal.

"Decarbonization will be achieved by focusing on increasing energy efficiency and collaborating closely to develop and scale up hydrogen and CO2 value chains. There is no one-size-fits-all approach to net-zero 2050 — different regions and sectors will choose different pathways," noted Kakaras.

"As emissions cannot be avoided altogether and disruption to existing economies needs to be kept at a minimum, particularly as we’re faced with the “energy trilemma” of sustainability, solutions such as hydrogen will play a central role in many of these approaches," he added.

