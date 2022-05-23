Oman - Global mining engineering company Metso Outotec has secured a major order from Mauritius-based Vulcan Group for the supply of engineering and key equipment for a major iron ore pellet plant, Jindal Shadeed Iron & Steel, at the industrial port of Sohar in Oman.

A subsidiary of Templar Investment Limited, Vulcan Steel is a major stake holder in Jindal Steel & Power Limited (JSPL), a leading Indian steel and energy company, with a 49% share in the Oman-based Jindal Shadeed Iron and Steel.

As per the €33 million ($34.6 million) deal, Metso Outotec will be delivering engineering and key equipment for Grate Kiln pellet plant to Vulcan Pelletizing. It has been booked in Metals’ Q2/2022 orders received.

Metso Outotec’s scope of delivery consists of the supply of core pelletizing plant equipment, including the travelling grate, rotary kiln, and annular cooler.

The design is based on the Grate Kiln plants that Metso Outotec is currently supplying for a customer in India. The plant, which is planned to produce six million tons of high-quality iron ore pellets per year, is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2023, it added.

On the contract win, Chris Urban, Vice President, Heat Transfer Products at Metso Outotec, said: "This is the third order for a 6 mtpa Grate-Kiln pelletizing plant within the last 16 months. We are proud to be Vulcan group’s selected partner in iron ore pelletizing, and we look forward to propelling it to be a global leader with world-class pellet products."

"We are the world’s leading supplier of Grate Kiln pellet plants, with more than 50 installations globally totaling over 130 mtpa of production. The Metso Outotec technology produces superior-quality pellets while minimizing overall plant operational expenses," he added.

Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Metso Outotec employs over 15,000 people in more than 50 countries and its sales for 2021 were about €4.2 billion. The company is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.

Copyright 2022 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).